(The Center Square) – Ohio's largest city filed suit Wednesday to stop a new law that allows medical providers to deny treatment based on their beliefs.
Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein filed the suit in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on behalf of the city of Columbus, challenging the law, known as the "Conscience Clause," that protects individuals and health care payers who deny care or payment for any service they feel violates their conscience.
The law, which was included in the state's budget, allows health care providers to deny certain vaccines, birth control, blood transfusions or blood products, any treatments or counseling for HIV/AIDS, treatment or counseling for transgender individuals or any treatment or procedure, Klein said in a news release.
"Health care professionals live by an oath to do no harm, but the Conscience Clause writes harm into our laws and allows medical professionals and insurance companies to deny care based on beliefs not backed by science or medicine. It's dangerous, discriminatory and unconstitutional," Klein said. "It must be repealed to ensure everyone can access the care they need regardless of who they are or what they believe."
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called the lawsuit meritless and said he would defend it.
"It is amazing how little rights of conscience matter to those without one. This law was thoroughly vetted, is grounded in historical constitutional bedrock and passed by the elected representatives of the people of Ohio through the normal legislative process," Yost said. "This lawsuit is meritless, anti-democracy and authoritarian. The law will be vigorously – and I believe successfully – defended in court."
Earlier this week, the Biden Administration indicated it might stop a similar rule enacted during the Trump era. That rule allows providers to refuse medical services that conflict with their personal, religious or moral beliefs.
Courts have blocked the rule, and it has not been fully implemented.