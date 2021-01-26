(The Center Square) – Health care leaders, universities and the state announced a plan they say will attract business and investment to Northeast Ohio, improve millions of lives and create 20,000 jobs over a decade.
Gov. Mike DeWine said the goal of the Cleveland Innovation District is to create a pathogen center with global reach and attract businesses and talent needed to keep the state competitive in health care and IT.
“The Cleveland Innovation District creates partnerships across different sectors of the economy and positions Ohio as a competitive place to invest in,” DeWine said. “Each of the Cleveland Innovation District partners bring unique skills and areas of expertise. Having these institutions partner together will help Ohio emerge as a leader in health care and IT nationally and globally.”
The state committed $565 million to the project with a significant portion of that helping to creating Cleveland Clinic’s new Global Center for Pathogen Research and Human Health.
The overall goal for the district is to create 10,000 direct jobs in health care in IT, along with another 10,000 indirect jobs. The state estimates a $3 billion economic impact for Cleveland and Ohio.
The state also expects additional investments as the district develops.
“Working with our local partners, we have a strategy for the Cleveland Innovation District that leverages our state and local strengths,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency, said. “Northeast Ohio will become the premier location for advancements in health care and medicine.”
The district’s announcement comes at the same time the state announced public incentives for six other projects around Ohio that are expected to create 2,423 new jobs and help keep more than 18,000 other jobs.
The largest comes near Cincinnati where the state created a nine-year job creation tax credit for High Road Holdings LLC, which plans to create $40.4 million in new annual payroll and keep another $8 million thanks to the expansion project.
The company, which expects to create 866 new full-time positions, is a curated auction-based marketplace for secondhand goods from retailers and individuals.