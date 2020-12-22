(The Center Square) – It’s the time of year for joy and celebration, but those in desperate need can sometimes get lost in the merriment surrounding the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
With the idea of hoping to inspire giving and goodwill toward the less fortunate, WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a report of the neediest cities in the United States, and one Ohio city ranked near the top.
“As we deal with the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important both to help our existing impoverished population and make sure we minimize the number of new people who fall into poverty,” the report said.
The website compared more than 180 cities using 28 metrics to find out where Americans are the most economically disadvantaged. It looked at things like child poverty rate, food insecurity and uninsured rate, among other things.
The results showed Cleveland as the third most economically disadvantaged city in the nation. Three other Ohio cities ranked in the top half of the report, including Cincinnati (46), Toledo (49) and Akron (68). The least needy Ohio city is Columbus, which ranked 107th.
Cleveland ranked seventh in terms of economic well-being and third in health and safety. It tied for first with Detroit and Rochester, New York, with the highest child poverty rate, and ranked third for the highest adult poverty rate.
Detroit topped the list of the neediest cities, followed by Brownsville, Texas; Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Laredo, Texas.