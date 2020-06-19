(The Center Square) – The mayor of Columbus, Ohio, and officials at Columbus State Community College said they are removing statues of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus from public spaces.
Residents of Genoa, Italy, gave the statue to the city in 1955; it is displayed outside of Columbus City Hall. The statue at Columbus State has stood on campus since 1988.
“In taking this action, we are being mindful of societal change and forward movement,” Columbus State Board of Trustees President Anthony Joseph said in a statement.
“We do not seek to erase history, but to make an intentional shift in what we visibly honor and celebrate as an institution. This is the first of many steps in what will be a lengthy journey as the College seeks to build on and improve our ongoing efforts toward broadened diversity and inclusion.”
City and school officials are looking to replace the statue with new art. The city plans to work with the Columbus Art Commission.
“For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness. That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past,” Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther said in a statement. “Now is the right time to replace this statue with artwork that demonstrates our enduring fight to end racism and celebrate the themes of diversity and inclusion.”
Predictably, the battle lines fall mainly along party lines, and state lawmakers may soon have to address a statue of Columbus at the state capitol. It has been displayed on Capitol Square since 1932.
“I believe there should be a conversation about the statue of Christopher Columbus that’s on the Statehouse grounds,” state Sen. Hearcel F. Craig, D-Columbus, said on Twitter. “His connections with slavery had devastating effects on our nation.
“We need to have these discussions if we are serious about eradicating the long-term problem of systemic racism,” he added. “I applaud the officials at [Columbus State] and city leaders who are engaged in these discussions. There should not be symbols of oppression on our public lands.”
But state Sen. Andrew Brenner, R-Powell, questioned why officials didn’t ask their constituents for a say before deciding to remove the statues.
“My question to both the city leaders and Columbus State Community College. Why don’t you put it up for a vote of the people?” he said in a Facebook post. “Columbus State can allow its alumni and current enrollees to vote and the city can allow its citizens to vote on the statues. If they vote to remove them, then remove them. If they vote to keep them, then keep them.”