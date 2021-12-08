(The Center Square) – Businesses and business groups, health care organizations and facilities and local governments lined up to oppose a bill in the Ohio Senate that would prohibit private employers, schools, colleges and universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations.
House Bill 218 would ban a school, college, university or employer from requiring a student or employee to receive a vaccination if it has not been given a full biologics license or been granted full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The bill does not apply to employees of children’s hospitals or employees who work in critical care units of hospitals.
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce called the bill as bad as President Joe Biden’s proposed vaccination mandates, just on the other side of the spectrum. Those federal mandates have been blocked by the courts, and Keith Lake, Ohio Chamber vice president of government affairs, testified government should not be in the business of telling employers what they can and cannot do.
“To be clear, the Ohio chamber opposed the Biden administration’s plans,” Lake testified. “By dictating that employers must mandate vaccinations, the Biden administration sought to limit employers’ freedom to operate their businesses.
“Unfortunately, so does HB 218. Both HB 218 and the approach taken by the Biden administration are just different sides of the same coin. One tells employers what they must do, the other what they cannot do.”
In all, 85 people testified against the bill Tuesday, including seven representing three county commissions, individuals representing the majority of major hospitals and children’s hospitals in the state and the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association.
The OMA board voted Tuesday to oppose both federal vaccination mandates and HB 218, saying it restricts safety options for private employers during the pandemic.
“The OMA has continuously supported employers’ rights to determine their own workplace policies with respect to COVID-19 vaccination,” Dale Laws, OMA chair and a Whirlpool Corp. vice president, said in a statement. “Today’s board vote reaffirms the association’s position that Ohio manufacturers are in the best position to decide what measures make the most sense to protect their workforces and company operations.”
Bill sponsor Rep. Al Cutrona, R-Canfield, said the legislation is about protecting medical freedoms for Ohio students and workers.
“House Bill 218 will ensure that students and employees are not saddled with the costs of testing or masking if they are granted an exemption from getting a vaccine, and it will prevent discrimination against a student based solely on their vaccination status while in a school setting or on school property,” Cutrona said.
HB 218 was introduced in March as a bill to extend curfews for bars and restaurants but had that language removed after a committee hearing a day before its final House vote in late November and replaced with language that adds a personal conscience exemption to vaccination mandates in the state.
House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, called the legislation balanced and responsible and said it protects the rights of Ohioans and the public health.