(The Center Square) – If one business remains open during a pandemic, then all businesses should be able to remain open, according to an Ohio lawmaker who recently introduced the Business Fairness Act.
Senate Bill 134, which is scheduled to receive its first hearing Wednesday in the Senate Small Business and Economic Opportunity Committee, gives all businesses – small and large – the ability to operate on the same playing field during a state of emergency, bill sponsor Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester, said.
“Small businesses are essential to our communities, but many were forced to close while big-box-store competitors remained open,” Lang said. “This legislation will ensure all businesses are held to the same standard, so that they can continue to operate and thrive in Ohio.”
The legislation would allow a business forced to close or limit operations as a result of a public health order to reopen or continue operating as long as it meets the same safety standards established for businesses designated as essential.
The bill is another move on Gov. Mike DeWine’s and the state health department’s authority exercised during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past year, businesses were forced to close or abide by curfew or sales restrictions under DeWine’s orders.
The General Assembly passed legislation in December to restrict that authority and provide legislative oversight, but DeWine vetoed the bill. Lawmakers passed a similar bill earlier this month, and Senate and House leadership vowed to override any DeWine veto.
Two dozen Republican lawmakers also signed on last week as co-sponsors of a bill that calls for the end of the statewide mask mandate.
Similar business legislation has been introduced in statehouses across the country as lawmakers continue voicing opposition to governors’ long-standing pandemic orders that restricted business operations for more than a year.
In Tennessee, the National Federation of Independent Business, the largest small business association in the U.S., was a driving force behind the legislation, and it is endorsed by the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce, the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce and HospitalityTN, which represents the interests of Tennessee’s lodging, dining and tourism businesses.
The Tennessee legislation passed House and Senate committees last week.