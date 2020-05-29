Virus Outbreak Ohio Reopens

Lauren Evans holds up clothes at Clothes Mentor, a women's resale clothing store, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

 Tony Dejak / AP

(The Center Square) – Suspending the commercial activities tax (CAT) will help the state recover from COVID-19, The Buckeye Institute said.

“Ohio’s commercial activities tax makes it harder for struggling businesses to survive and grow – especially in the aftermath of state-mandated closures and business restrictions,” Rea S. Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research Center at The Buckeye Institute and vice president of policy, wrote in a memo.

More than a million Ohio workers have filed for unemployment benefits since restrictions that closed businesses deemed nonessential were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Without tax relief, many Ohio businesses may close for good,” Hederman added. “To help ensure their survival, the state should suspend collecting the CAT in the short-term, and consider replacing it with a broader, fairer consumption-based tax in the long-term.”

