This March 26, 2014 photo shows Nida Degesys, National President of the American Medical Student Association, at her office in Sterling, Va. Degesys graduated in May 2013 from Northeast Ohio Medical University with about $180,000 in loans. The amount has already swelled with interest to about $220,000. Yet, as costly as medical school was, Degesys sees it as an investment in herself and her career, one she thinks will pay off with a higher earning potential.