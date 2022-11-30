(The Center Square) – Making a false 911 call in Ohio became a step closer to a felony offense after the House passed a bill Wednesday, increasing penalties just weeks after fake calls were made at several areas around the state.
House Bill 462, which now heads to the Senate, makes swatting a third-degree felony. If it results in serious physical harm to someone, it becomes a second-degree felony. It's a misdemeanor today.
“We need to crack down on these incidents that are dangerous to our community and our first responders working to keep everyone safe,” said Rep. Kevin Miller, R-Newark. “This is a step in the right direction to stop this type of behavior from happening here in Ohio.”
Earlier this fall, the Cleveland office of the FBI began investigating false reports of active shooters at several schools in northeast Ohio. One took place in Cleveland, and another in Summit County, at the same time as the Cleveland call. Similar calls were made the same day in Toledo and Findlay.
Several calls claiming active shooter incidents were made to school districts around Columbus and Cincinnati.
Miller has previously pointed out during the committee process the FBI estimates about 400 swatting incidents occur across the country each year, including several in Ohio.
The House also passed a bill that would decriminalize drug testing strips that determine the presence of fentanyl or a fentanyl-related compound.
HB456, if passed by the Senate and signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine, would remove the strips from being labeled as drug paraphernalia and make them more easily available.
Proponents say the bill would help prevent overdose deaths.
“The bipartisan passage of HB456 is a critical step forward to prevent any more Ohioans from dying of fentanyl drug overdoses,” said Rep. Kristin Boggs, D-Columbus. “Making these drug testing strips available throughout Ohio will unquestionably save lives and keep our communities safe.”