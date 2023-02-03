(The Center Square) – An Ohio lawmaker wants the state’s primary elections to stay consistent, rather than moving in different years in an attempt to make the state more important in presidential elections.
During presidential primary years, Ohio moves its traditional early-May primary to mid-March, hoping it gives the state more candidate attention and more influence in selecting candidates.
Rep. Daniel Troy, D-Willowick, thinks that idea is uncertain and introduced legislation making all primaries take place on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in May.
“Every fourth year, we schedule our primary election in mid-March, allegedly for the purposes of Ohio being more of a player in the presidential primary races. Ohio’s influence on that process has proven to be dubious at best, and it’s time to return to a normal and consistent election schedule,” Troy said in a news release.
Rob Nicholas, a spokesman for Secretary of State Frank LaRose, told The Center Square on Friday that voters have handled the two primary dates in the past.
”It’s up to the General Assembly to set the time, place and manner of Ohio’s elections, but voters are pretty resilient,” Nichols said. “They’ve adapted to the earlier presidential primary date just fine in past elections.”
Troy said the change would mean candidates for all federal, state and county offices would not have to file petitions to be on the November ballot nearly a year before that election.
He also said it would help eliminate potential voter confusion and offer a chance at better weather. He also believes it allows more time for governing and less time for politics.
The plan received support from the Ohio Association of Elected Officials.
“We applaud Representative Troy for introducing legislation to move Ohio’s presidential primary to May. For too many years, the presidential primary has been a moving target, creating confusion for voters, poll workers, election officials and candidates alike,” Ohio Association of Election Officials President Sherry Poland said.