(The Center Square) – Voices of Ohio crime victims could become a little louder thanks to a bill recently introduced in the Ohio House.
Rep. Andrea White, R-Kettering, has proposed legislation to enhance “Marsy’s Law,” which was approved by voters in 2017 and gave victims basic standing rights throughout criminal proceedings.
“With this bill, the constitutional protections for crime victims will be fully enabled with workable statutory provisions to achieve justice for victims,” Speaker of the House Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said. “I am pleased that Rep. Andrea White has agreed to sponsor this important bill and finish the work done during the last General Assembly.”
Marsy’s Law established the rights of victims to be treated with fairness, respect and dignity; the right to information; the right to notification; the right to be present; the right to be heard; and the right of restitution.
It also provides victims Marsy’s Card, which is similar to Miranda Rights for those accused. The card is given to victims of crime and their families.
House Bill 343 would require Marsy’s Card to be provided to victims at the earliest contact with law enforcement and provides a framework for appeals to enforce victim’s rights.
It also would increase protections against public disclosure of victim’s personal information and during the discovery process, while enhancing rights to be heard in court. It also would require victims to be notified of case proceedings and allow them to be present and require notification in certain cases when the accused is released or escapes from jail.
“I thank Speaker Cupp for his efforts in spearheading this legislation in the last General Assembly, and I look forward to working with the dozens of stakeholders already working collaboratively – including victims and victim’s rights/advocacy organizations, law enforcement professionals, judges and court staff, defense attorneys, prosecutors and other justice partners – to get this bill right and get it across the finish line,” White said.
The bill is in the House Criminal Justice Committee.