(The Center Square) – Individuals in Ohio could have more rights related to their data if a bill introduced Tuesday in the Ohio House becomes law.
The Ohio Personal Privacy Act would establish data rights for Ohioans, and it would require businesses to adhere to specific data standards. It was introduced by Reps. Rick Carfagna, R-Genoa Township, and Thomas Hall, R-Madison Township.
“In the absence of a comprehensive federal policy on the collection and use of personal information, Ohio has an opportunity to position itself as a technology leader on multiple fronts,” Carfagna said. “House Bill 376 will balance reasonable privacy standards to protect Ohioans with less bureaucracy and regulation on businesses.”
The legislation would create a list of data rights for Ohioans, such as the ability to have personal data deleted and being able to ask businesses not to sell a person’s data. The co-sponsors said the bill gives people control over how businesses are using their data.
The bill would apply primarily to businesses with $25 million or more in gross revenue or a business that controls or processes large amounts of data. It also encourages state businesses to adopt the National institute of Standards and Technology Privacy Framework as a standard for developing a privacy policy.
Businesses also would be required to post privacy notices and disclose where data is being sold. Businesses would have a 30-day window to fix any potential violation after a complaint to the attorney general.
“As the youngest member of the Ohio General Assembly, I know that those in my generation have a larger online presence and are more subject to knowingly or unknowingly sharing their personal information to third parties,” Hall said. “I believe we should provide the tools necessary to empower and inform all Ohoans on understanding and controlling the collection of their data.”
Twenty other states have introduced similar legislation. California and Virginia each have enacted data privacy standards.