(The Center Square) – Teenagers in Ohio could work later into the night if a new bill proposed in the Ohio Senate becomes law.
Sponsor Sen. Tim Schaffer, R-Lancaster, said the legislation, which passed the Senate in December but died in the House, is a way to fight workforce shortages facing Ohio businesses. It would allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work until 9 p.m. year-round with their parents’ consent.
"Thirteen states currently allow youth under the age of 16 to work until 9 p.m. year-round, earning a good wage while providing local employers with consistent staff and helping small businesses keep their doors open," said Schaffer.
Federal and state law prohibits 14- and 15-year-olds to work past 9 p.m. during the summer, and past 7 p.m. during the school year. Under the bill, minors who wish to work until 9 p.m. during the school year must have the approval of a parent or legal guardian.
"This legislation reinforces the guardrails protecting 14- and 15-year-olds already in code,” Schaffer explained. “Ohio law says 14- and 15-year-olds may not work between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., and no more than three hours a day and 18 hours a week while school is in session. These guardrails do not change.”
During the last session, the bill received no opposition in the Workforce and Higher Education Committee. It did receive substantial support from the Ohio Restaurant Association.
ORA believes the expanded hours will allow 14- and 15-year-olds more opportunities for personal growth.
“The skills that young people learn by being a part of the workforce are invaluable and serve them well for the rest of their life. So much of a young person’s time in today’s world is spent in front of a screen,” Tod Bowen, ORA managing director for external affairs and government relations, said in testimony. “Employment opportunities, especially in sectors like foodservice and retail, where young people learn the incredibly important skill of customer service and interaction with the public will benefit them in their schooling and in their future career."