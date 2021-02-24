(The Center Square) – Judicial elections in Ohio could become more partisan if a bill introduced this week in the General Assembly passes and is signed by the governor.
Saying candidates already run in party primaries before a general election, state Reps. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, and D.J. Swearingen, R-Huron, submitted legislation that would add party affiliation to Ohio Court of Appeals and Ohio Supreme Court candidates for general elections.
Twelve cosponsors have signed on to House Bill 149, and a companion bill in the Senate, Senate Bill 80, is sponsored by Sens. Teresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, and Jerry Cirino, R-Kirtland.
“Our Ohio Supreme Court and Court of Appeals judges already run in partisan primaries as ‘Democrats’ and ‘Republicans.’ Only on the general election ballot does Ohio pretend these things aren’t happening by omitting their party affiliation, and it’s denying voters information about the candidates that they continually tell us they want,” Stewart said. “House Bill 149 will finally change that by adding party affiliation to the general election ballot for Ohio Supreme Court and appellate judges.”
Gavarone said the current judicial electoral system was flawed and Ohio is the only that state where judges run in a party primary but party affiliation is not part of the general election.
“Voters deserve to have the full picture about candidates on the ballot and this is just another piece of information they will have to make an informed decision,” Gavarone said.
Swearingen said a judicial election survey showed half the respondents said they did not vote as often for judges as other offices, indicating party affiliation would be helpful.
“The law already requires judges to run in partisan primaries and they receive endorsements from political parties,” Swearingen said. “I believe it’s time we move forward to assist Ohioans by information them of the candidate they may be voting for in future general elections.”
Neither bill has been assigned to a committee.