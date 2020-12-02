(The Center Square) – An Ohio representative has filed a bill that could stop Ohio electricity consumers from paying a fee, but it needs to move quickly.
State Rep. Jim Hoops, R-Napoleon, introduced a bill that stops collection of at least $170 million in nuclear and solar funding as lawmakers continue to work on repealing and possibly replacing the controversial House Bill 6.
The nuclear bailout bill adds a fee to every electric bill in Ohio and raises nearly $1 billion for the nuclear industry.
Hoops, chairman of the special Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversight charged with handling HB 6, held the first hearing on his bill today and plans a second for Thursday.
He has the support of House leadership.
“This is a legislative package Chairman Hoops has developed for our members to consider. It is the result of extensive hearings and conversations and reflects feedback we have heard from our members on this complex issue,” Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said. “We’re going to talk with our members and hold hearings in the Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversight, beginning Wednesday, and we’ll see where we go from there.”
The committee held several hearings on various bills aimed at repealing all or part of HB 6 and replacing all or part of the legislation. However, no action was taken before Oct. 1, a deadline which could have stopped the fees from being collected.
By missing that deadline, the emergency measure is needed if Hoops’ bill passes in order to stop the new consumer fees.
In November, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio initiated an audit of FirstEnergy’s compliance with corporate separation laws and regulations. Already, the commission was investigating the company’s Ohio distribution utilities political and charitable spending.
HB 6 created a new Ohio Clean Air Program to support nuclear energy plants and some solar power facilities. Electricity consumers fund the program with the surcharge that runs through 2027.
It led to the arrest and indictment of Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder, R-Glenford, and four others as part of a $60 million “public corruption racketeering conspiracy” to pass the legislation.
Two of the five indicted recently pleaded guilty.
Also In November, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a second lawsuit to block the annual collection of $150 million in additional customer fees from going to Energy Harbor, what he called the successor to FirstEnergy’s nuclear plants.
In September, Yost filed a civil lawsuit to stop Energy Harbor from receiving funds collected from a utility surcharge included in the HB 6. Without the recent filing, the nuclear generation fees could be collected but then held in limbo during litigation, according to Yost.