(The Center Square) – The Ohio Senate has agreed crime victims should not be denied reparations just because they have a criminal record.
The Senate recently unanimously passed a bill that allows felons to file a claim for damages if they suffer personal injury from any criminal conduct by another individual. It also allows damages if they attempt to stop such criminal conduct from occurring, or if they attempt to apprehend a person responsible for a crime.
The bill also allows claims to be made by family members who either witnessed crimes or arrived in their immediate aftermath.
“Simply because you were not directly harmed in a violent crime, does not mean you are not a victim who experience deep trauma from a violent event,” said State Sen. Nathan Manning, R-North Ridgeville, who co-sponsored the bill. “This bill will have a meaningful impact for victims who have previously been excluded, and I am proud to join my senate colleagues in providing assistance to those who are in need of additional help in their recovery.”
Money awarded to victims comes from the state’s Victim of Crime Compensation Program. The attorney general’s office has the funds needed to allow for the additional claims the bill would allow, according to a fiscal report presented alongside the bill.
The number of new claimants is uncertain, though the state’s Legislative Budget Office estimates as many as 600 new claims could be made per year. If the average award is around $3,000, that puts the estimated cost at $1.8 million. In the past four years, the average year-end cash balance in the reparations fund has been around $10 million.
State Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, co-sponsored the bill. Huffman cited the shooting at a bar in Dayton in 2019 as motivation to move the bill along. In that event, Connor Betts killed nine people and injured 17 others with a gun outside a bar in the Oregon District before police responded by fatally shooting Betts.
“Those who have experienced severe trauma from violent crimes, such as those impacted by Dayton’s Oregon District shooting in 2019, deserve our help and support as they grapple with those unimaginable events,” Huffman said. “Their pain still weighs heavily on my heart, and it is my hope that this legislation will aid them in their recove