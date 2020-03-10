(The Center Square) – With former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders awaiting the results of primary voting in six states Tuesday, the Democratic presidential front-runners cancelled events in Ohio tonight over fears surrounding the novel coronavirus.
“We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak," Sanders communications director Mike Casca said in a statement. "Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight.”
Earlier Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recommended that people avoid events with large crowds. The recommendation came after he said there were three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The disease has caused 26 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Sanders is 78 and suffered a heart attack recently. By Centers for Disease Control guidelines, he is more at risk to suffer complications from COVID-19 if he were to contract it than the general population.
"In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is cancelled," Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield tweeted. "We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events."
Ohio's primary is Tuesday, March 17.
Six states are voting today: Michigan, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Washington and North Dakota.