(The Center Square) – Former Vice President Joe Biden cruised to victory in Ohio’s delayed Democratic primary, pulling in more than 70 percent of the ballots cast, early results showed.
The Associated Press quickly called the race for Biden.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who suspended his campaign earlier this month, predictably came in second with about 15 percent of the vote. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was in third place, with about 3 percent of ballots cast.
Tuesday’s election caps a prolonged primary campaign that was initially scheduled for March 17. However, just hours before voters were to head to the polls, Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton ordered polls to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She issued the directive after a judge said the state could not postpone the election.
Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose initially wanted to push the primary to June. However, in passing Amended Substitute House Bill 197 last month, lawmakers extended absentee voting by mail for the primary to Tuesday.
More than 1.9 million Ohioans requested a vote-by-mail ballot for Tuesday’s primary.
“In a matter of weeks, we’ve done something that’s taken other states years to do – transform our state into one capable of voting entirely by mail,” LaRose said in a news release.
Ohio is traditionally a battleground state. The Buckeye State went for President Donald Trump in 2016.
The former vice president’s victory comes as a former staffer alleges he sexually assaulted her in 1993 when he was in the U.S. Senate.