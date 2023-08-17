(The Center Square) – Ohio voters will decide on two statewide issues in November after a group pushing for the legalization of recreational marijuana gathered the required signatures to appear on the ballot.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose certified the second round of signatures collected by the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol, giving it the required number to appear as a proposed constitutional amendment in the November general election.
The group turned in 4,405 new valid signatures after needing just 679 for certification.
“We are so grateful for the thousands of Ohioans who helped us get to this point and are excited to bring our proposal to regulate marijuana like alcohol before voters this November,” the coalition wrote on social media.
The proposal would legalize the growing, manufacturing and the sale of marijuana for recreational use for those 21 and older. It would also add a 10% tax on the sale and limit the number of plants per person to 12.
If passed by a simple majority of voters, Ohio would become the 24th state to legalize recreational marijuana use.
In a recent report by 24/7 Wall Street published by The Center Square, 1.9 million people in Ohio aged 12 and up have reportedly used marijuana in the last year – or 19.6% of the 12 and older population, the 19th highest usage rate among states.
In May, a bipartisan bill to legalize recreational marijuana in the state was introduced in the Ohio House. It has not come to a vote.
Also on the November ballot will be a proposed constitutional amendment to guarantee reproductive rights in the state.
That amendment says every individual has a right to make and carry out their own reproductive decisions, including by not limited to decisions on contraception, fertility, treatment, continuing one’s pregnancy, miscarriage care and abortion.
It would prohibit abortion after “fetal viability” except to protect the mother's life. It defines fetal viability as when a fetus has a significant likelihood of survival outside the uterus with reasonable measures.