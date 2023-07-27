(The Center Square) – Girls in public and private K-12 schools throughout Ohio will have access to no-cost menstrual products in school.
The state’s recently-signed two-year budget includes $3 million for schools to buy the products and another $2 million to install product dispensers in schools for students in grades 6-12.
“I am grateful our amendment to provide period products to our sixth-12th-grade students was included in the Senate version and final version of the state operating budget,” said Sen. Stephanie Kunze, R-Dublin. “We heard from advocates throughout the state that this will significantly aid in ensuring less truancy and stigma and promoting productivity and participation in the classroom.”
At least 30 states and the District of Columbia have enacted laws to ease access to period products, and Ohio joins 23 other states that require schools to make the products available.
According to Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio, D-Lakewood, access to the products in schools improve attendance by 2.4% and reduces health risks students may face without access.
“Menstruation is a natural, biological occurrence that’s experienced by more than half the population – just as a lack of access to toilet paper is unhygienic and a danger to one’s health, the same is true of lacking access to period products,” Antonio said. “I am pleased that this budget bill includes a provision for the basic health and hygiene necessities for girls, and I look forward to seeing expanding access to period products as we work toward menstrual equity in Ohio.”
The bill requires all public and private schools that enroll girls in grades 6 through 12 to provide free period products for those students. The bill also allows schools to offer free period products to students below sixth grade if they choose and determine where the products are kept.