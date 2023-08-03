(The Center Square) – A group of northeast Ohio lawmakers wants the state Environmental Protection Agency to stop a nearly 30-year-old federal anti-pollution program they say puts a heavy burden on citizens in seven counties.
The E-check program began in 1996 and requires vehicle owners in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties near Cleveland to pass regulatory emissions requirements.
No other counties in the state are impacted.
In a letter to Ohio EPA Executive Director Anne Vogel, a bipartisan group of state representatives said the program is subjectively applied and places an undue burden on people in those seven counties.
“While this program was well-intentioned 30 years ago, the air quality is significantly cleaner in the Cleveland/Akron area compared to Greater Columbus,” the letter reads. “To maximize results, the policy should be aimed at ameliorating the greatest source of air pollution which is in Central Ohio and not Northeast Ohio. We believe the policy should be adjusted to best reflect this data. We respectfully request the Ohio EPA to consider ending the E-C.”
As previously reported by The Center Square, lawmakers tried the stop the program two years ago when the House passed a resolution calling for the end of the program.
The resolution called on Congress to review and amend the Federal Clean Air Act and for the Environmental Protection Agency to find more effective alternatives to the program. It also asks for companies to be allowed to find innovative solutions to air quality issues to help grow the economy.
At that time, Rep. Diane Grendell, R-Chesterland, said it cost people in the seven counties more than $19 million annually.
E-check continued despite lawmakers’ efforts.