(The Center Square) – Ohio high school students have moved closer to being able to work longer hours during the school year and be required to become more financially literate before graduation.
The Ohio House, though, will have the final say on two pieces of legislation and another resolution that calls on Congress to change the Fair Labor Standards Act to allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work between 7-9 p.m. during the school year with parental consent.
Senate Bill 30 has yet to be introduced in the House after passing the Senate on Wednesday afternoon on a 25-7 vote.
"Thirteen states currently allow youth under the age of 16 to work until 9 p.m. year-round, earning a good wage and learning valuable employment skills, while providing local employers with consistent staff and helping small businesses keep their doors open," said Sen. Tim Schaffer, R-Lancaster. "This bill will expand the ability of our younger generations who want to work and earn a paycheck to do so with the permission of their parents or guardians."
Currently, 14- and 15-year-olds can only work between 7-9 p.m. from June 1 until Sept. 1 or during school holidays or five school days. However, the Fair Labor Standards Act generally does not allow 14- or 15-year-olds from working past 7 p.m. during the school year.
The bill does not change or relax punishments for employers who violate child labor laws.
"This legislation reinforces the guardrails protecting 14- and 15-year-olds already in code,” Schaffer explained. “Ohio law says 14 and 15-year-olds may not work between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., and no more than three hours a day and 18 hours a week while school is in session. These guardrails do not change under Senate Bill 30.”
According to the Ohio Legislative Service Commission, if an employer is subject to both state and federal regulations, the rules that protect minors the most must be used.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 2, which asks Congress to change federal law to match the proposed bill, also passed the Senate 25-7.
Also heading to the House is SB17, which passed the Senate 31-1 and would require the state school board to incorporate financial literacy and entrepreneurship into the high school curriculum.