(The Center Square) – Focus of a ballot initiative that would make it more difficult to change the Ohio Constitution is moving forward this week at the Statehouse and in court.
A group, One Person One Vote, sued Secretary of State Frank LaRose in the Ohio Supreme Court challenging the legality of an Aug. 8 special election to determine if a 60% vote of the people would be required to amend the state’s constitution.
Last week, the General Assembly passed a resolution for the change and the special election, months after passing a law eliminating all August statewide special elections. The case is not on the court’s calendar for today or Wednesday.
The group says the special election is illegal, saying state law limits special elections on constitutional amendments to November and March. The group wants the court to stop the election.
LaRose’s official court response was filed late Monday by Attorney General Dave Yost. It denied claims there is no legal basis for the August special election and also said the group does not have a legal right to relief and did not state a claim that relief can be granted.
LaRose is moving ahead with election plans, calling the Ohio Ballot Board together for a Thursday meeting to develop ballot language and explain the proposed amendment.
As previously reported by The Center Square, the House passed the resolution amid protests last week by two votes.
Late last year, lawmakers approved and Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that ended August special elections. That vote came around the same time a similar attempt to change the vote requirement for constitutional amendments failed.
The potential November vote on a constitutional amendment that would add a right to abortion in the state constitution pushed lawmakers to reinstate an August special election.
A constitutional amendment needs a 50%-plus-one majority to pass. The proposal to change to 60% would only need a simple majority to pass.
Two other citizen-driven proposed amendments are working their way through the process to make it to the ballot. One would legalize recreational marijuana, while the other would raise the minimum wage. The marijuana vote likely would not take place this year.