(The Center Square) – Ohio officials say a new law that significantly limits cell phone use by drivers has reduced distracted driving in just the first month of enforcement.
State officials released information gathered by Cambridge Mobile Telemetrics, which tracked driver phone usage since the law went into effect April 4.
“Ohio’s new law went into effect a little over a month ago, and it’s already making a difference,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “I’m glad to see that Ohio drivers are making safety a priority and putting their phones down while they drive.”
On Jan. 2, as previously reported by The Center Square, DeWine signed the distracted driving bill into law.
It designates the use of cellphones and other electronic communications devices while driving as a primary traffic offense for all drivers and allows law enforcement to immediately pull over a distracted driver upon witnessing a violation.
Previously, only juvenile drivers could be pulled over for using a cellphone.
Drivers can still use their devices when they are parked or stopped at a red light, and they can swipe their phones to answer a call and hold their phones to their ears during phone conversations. Emergency calls are also allowed.
The report says there has been a 9.1% reduction in distracted driving in the state since April 4, which helped prevent 540 crashes, one fatality and $13 million in damages. In March, according to the report, Ohio drivers spent an average of 1:39 on their phones while driving. From April 4-May 3, that dropped to 1:30.
“We are pleased that Ohio drivers are taking this new law seriously and beginning to change their behavior, but there is still more work to do,” said Emily Davidson, executive director of the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. “There is no acceptable level of distracted driving. This behavior is dangerous and puts everyone on the road at risk. The goal is for all drivers to put their phones down for the entire time they are behind the wheel.”
Law enforcement continues a six-month warning period regarding the ban. Then, law enforcement can issue citations. Penalties include a fine of up to $150 for a driver's first offense and two points on their license unless a distracted driving safety course is completed.