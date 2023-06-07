(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently pushed for continued investment in colleges and universities weeks after cutting degree requirements from state jobs.
At a meeting with Ohio Business Roundtable President and CEO Pat Tiberi, DeWine pushed for ongoing funding for state colleges and universities as a tool to keep Ohio graduates in the state.
“Students who attend Ohio colleges and universities tend to find jobs here after graduation and continue contributing to our economy,” DeWine said. “This is why our executive budget includes incentives to make Ohio colleges and universities the most attractive options for Ohio students.”
The recently-passed House budget eliminated DeWine’s plan to increase the eligibility and the amount of the Ohio College Opportunity Grant scholarships with his proposed budget and give a $5,000 scholarship to every Ohio high school student who finished in the top 5% of their class. It also eliminated proposed merit scholarships.
The Senate introduced its budget version Tuesday, and committee meetings are expected to take place over the next two weeks. It also does not include DeWine’s merit scholarship proposal.
Tiberi said the need for college graduates to work in Ohio is high and expected to grow.
"To compete in a global economy, we must be able to attract and retain the best and brightest talent. That can include career certificates, 2-year degrees and apprenticeships, however we must not overlook the importance of 4-year degrees to fill our workforce needs," Tiberi said. "The investments proposed by Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. [Jon] Husted in the state budget will ensure we have the talent necessary to compete for continued economic growth.”
As previously reported by The Center Square, DeWine signed an executive order in mid-May that continues the state’s plan of skilled-based hiring practices with three new regulations, including recruiting, a review and policy enhancement.
DeWine’s order mandates the Ohio Department of Administrative Services pick a coordinator to work with career-tech education programs to identify and recruit graduates for available positions in the state.
The department must also review all classifications where a degree is required by law and see which rules could be amended. And it will formalize and enhance its policy regarding skill-based hiring.