(The Center Square) – The state of Ohio announced $114 million in grants from federal COVID-19 relief funds will go to 58 counties across the state for water infrastructure projects.
The money is part of an overall $500 million allocation the General Assembly made from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds originally planned to help recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ohio has spent $360 million through its Broadband, Utilities and Infrastructure for Local Development Success program for 253 local water infrastructure projects in nearly all of the state’s 88 counties.
The program began in 2021, and Gov. Mike DeWine said a fifth round of funding is expected later this summer. The first three rounds of grants came from $250 million in ARPA money dedicated by the General Assembly. A second round of $250 million was allocated by the General Assembly and signed by DeWine in January.
"Ohio is the heart of opportunity, and for our state to continue to thrive, we must ensure that more communities have steady access to reliable, clean water," DeWine said. "My administration is committed to supporting as many local communities as possible with water projects that will improve quality of life and give residents more opportunities to live up to their God-given potential."
The latest grants are expected to reduce or eliminate local financial impact associated with infrastructure needs for water distribution systems, waterline extensions, water tower replacements and new pipes and water mains.
Grants can also help fund projects to replace sewer systems, prevent sewer backups and extend sewer lines.
“At Development, we’re working to build strong communities so that when people come to our state, we have the infrastructure and amenities to support them,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of development. “We’re grateful to the Ohio Legislature for additional funding to make these critical investments and help prepare our communities for continued growth.”