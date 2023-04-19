(The Center Square) — A month after a federal jury convicted a former Ohio House speaker on bribery and racketeering charges, legislation proponents say targets corruption moved forward in the House.
The Ohio Anti-Corruption Act would close campaign finance loopholes and require more transparency received its first hearing earlier this week before the House Government Oversight Committee. The bill was introduced in the last General Assembly but failed to make any movement.
"Today, Ohio remains dry tinder for another forest fire of corruption to sweep through because lawmakers have done nothing to prevent it," Rep. Jessica Miranda, D-Forest Park, said. "The conviction of the former speaker apparently has not been enough to move our colleagues to do something about the conditions that caused experts to call Ohio number one in the country for corruption. We need to pass these transparency reforms that put people first over greedy corporations."
The bill would require nonprofits and limited liability companies to disclose political contributions and reveal true owners as well as sources of funding. It would also strengthen the state’s current ban on domestic companies with foreign owners from spending on elections.
"Knowing where the money is coming from is the only way to stop corruption in Ohio, but a group of anti-labor, anti-voter, anti-choice politicians are coming for our right to amend our constitution instead," Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney, D-Westlake, said. "The people will not be fooled. Our attention will not be diverted from the real solutions to our very real problems. Corruption feeds on secret, dark money and the loopholes that enable it. The legislature can close those loopholes right now. The clock is ticking."
Former Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party leader and lobbyist Matt Borges were both found guilty in early March in federal court of racketeering conspiracy in what prosecutors called the largest public corruption scandal in state history.
As previously reported by The Center Square, the two each face up to 20 years in prison and await sentencing while the investigation continues.
The two men were convicted in the bribery and racketeering scheme that surrounded $61 million in bribes regarding House Bill 6, the state’s billion-dollar FirstEnergy nuclear power plant bailout.
As previously reported by The Center Square, FirstEnergy agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors in their investigation, admitting it conspired with public officials, others and entities to pay millions of dollars to public officials in exchange for specific official action to help FirstEnergy.
Householder, along with four co-conspirators, were charged in 2020. Also charged were Borges, lobbyist Neil Clark, the Oxley Group co-founder Juan Cespedes and strategist John Longstreth.
HB 6 created a new Ohio Clean Air Program to support nuclear energy plants and some solar power facilities. Electricity consumers were to fund the program with the surcharge that ran through 2027.
The fee, which was scheduled to begin Jan. 1, 2021, was stopped by the Ohio Supreme Court in late December 2020. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also reached a deal with FirstEnergy to stop what would have been a $120 million windfall for the company this year based on another part of HB 6.