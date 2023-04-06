(The Center Square) – The popular social media app TikTok continues to be under fire in the Ohio Statehouse.
After Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order in early January to ban the app from government devices, two lawmakers introduced a bill that would do the same thing, saying creating the law would eliminate risk of the Chinese government from pushing propaganda and misinformation.
The bill would prohibit the download, installation and use of TikTok, WeChat or any other apps or services owned by Chinese entities.
“There are simply too many unknowns about the cybersecurity and risks of foreign-controlled programs like TikTok to allow their usage on state devices,” said Rep. D.J. Swearingen, R-Huron. “As legislators, it is our job to protect our constituents. Cybersecurity on government devices is necessary to protect sensitive information that could compromise our government and ultimately, all Ohioans.”
Along with DeWine’s order on state devices, President Biden also signed an executive order in February to ban the app from federal devices.
Ohio’s proposed bill would not ban TikTok from personal devices or prohibit government employees from using the app on personal devices.
Currently, a federal proposal that would potentially give the executive branch the power to restrict or ban apps associated with certain countries from public use could run into First Amendment issues, according to the Cato Institute.
“So, while there are competing platforms like Instagram’s Reels and YouTube’s Shorts, removing users’ access to TikTok as their chosen platform would be like the government banning the New York Times and arguing it was not a First Amendment violation because the Washington Post exists,” the Cato Institute wrote in a position paper Monday.
Cato said the Restrict Act has the potential to also significantly expand the president’s new trade or investment without oversight.