(The Center Square) – An Ohio policy group recently identified nearly $3 billion in potential savings to state taxpayers in Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed two-year budget.
Overall, The Buckeye Institute identified $2.7 billion in potential savings in its 2023 Piglet Book, with the bulk of them coming in tax loopholes.
“This year’s Piglet Book outlines how policymakers can offer more than $2.7 billion in savings to Ohio taxpayers while still providing essential services,” said Greg R. Lawson, a research fellow at The Buckeye Institute and author of the Piglet Book. “By implementing pro-growth tax policies, prioritizing necessary spending, closing tax loopholes, ending corporate welfare and government ‘philanthropy’ and continuing the effort to fund students first, lawmakers can spur economic growth and prosperity for all Ohioans.”
DeWine has proposed spending more than $103 billion in 2024 and nearly $100 billion in 2025. By comparison, when the state closes out its current fiscal year, it will spend roughly $75 billion. The proposed new spending, according to Lawson, is unsustainable.
Lawson suggested tougher audits and cross-checking Medicaid eligibility to prevent double-dipping in the program that makes up 42% of the state’s overall spending.
He also suggested closing tax loopholes that reduces annual revenues by more than $11 billion in an effort to reform the state’s income tax.
“Tax credits and deductions impede efforts to provide critical services or adopt pro-growth tax reforms such as eliminating Ohio’s personal income and commercial activities taxes,” according to the book. “The latest tax expenditure data from the Office of Budget and Management show more than $2 billion in tax loopholes that should be closed immediately, such as the Motion Picture Tax Credit, or phased out prudently, such as the Ohio Business Income Tax Deduction.”
Lawson also suggested the state end what he called corporate welfare, which accounts for $120 million.
DeWine proposes giving $3.1 million to the state’s wine industry, along with $1 million for agriculture marketing and $44 million to Third Frontier – a program that grants universities and businesses for technical innovations. The budget also includes another $3.9 million in sports events grants to attract sporting events to the state.
“Governments should not be in the business of picking economic winners and losers with taxpayer dollars," Lawson wrote. "Such redistribution schemes are nothing less than corporate welfare payments for businesses with persuasive lobbyists and they should be stopped.”
Lawmakers recently passed and DeWine signed the state’s transportation budget. The Legislature has until the end of June to pass the General Fund budget.