(The Center Square) – Ohio could soon create a new license for mental health assistants, and one lawmaker believes that could help elevate a growing need for mental health professionals in the state.
Rep. Gail Pavliga, R-Portage County, wants the state to create the license through a new training pathway for physician extenders exclusive to mental health and substance use disorders. The license would be similar to a physicians assistant.
“Simply put, there are not enough mental health professionals in Ohio to adequately handle our behavioral health needs, and without substantive changes, our issues will only get worse,” Pavliga said.
Pavliga said U.S. Department of Labor and Statistics data showed the state currently has a ratio of about one practicing adult psychiatrist for every 10,000 people. That, she said, proved an urgent need for more mental health professionals.
If the bill becomes law, Ohio would be the first state in the country to offer such a license.
“By establishing a new class of professionals focused solely on mental health and substance use disorders, Ohio will significantly enhance its capacity to meet the growing demands for behavioral health services,” Pavliga added.
According to the bill, the new class of assistants would be able to prescribe medication to patients under the direct supervision of a medical physician.
The bill also proposes a six-year pathway to get the new license. Proposed mental health assistants would have to obtain a bachelor’s degree and a two-year master’s degree.