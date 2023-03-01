(The Center Square) – Ohioans bet more than $1 billion in the first month of legal sports gambling in the state, higher than projections from industry groups and the second highest in the nation during the month.
The numbers released by the Ohio Lottery showed a statewide handle of $1.1 billion since sports betting launched in the state Jan. 1. PlayOhio, an industry group, had projected $800 million in bets the first month. The January numbers mean the state could pass $10 billion in 2023.
Only New York gamblers placed more bets in January.
“One billion dollars is significantly higher than our projection. It's exciting to see. Ohio has provided the framework for a market that will be strong for years to come,” said Danny Cross, managing editor for PlayOhio.
BetOhio, another industry organization, called Ohio’s comprehensive launch with mobile, retail and kiosk betting key to the large first month.
The majority of bettors placed wagers on mobile sports sites, accounting for more than $1 billion of the first-month handle. Retail sites took in nearly $23 million in bets, while more than $850,000 was bet at kiosks.
"January has set the tone for legalized sports betting in Ohio – surpassing expectations with over $1 billion collected in wagers. This is one of the largest launch months in the nation – and this is due in large part to Ohio establishing retail, mobile, and kiosk sports betting all at once,” BetOhio Gaming Analyst Dru James said.
The state has not released the amount of tax dollars collected from the first month.
BetOhio also expects February and March numbers will show the state’s annual potential.
"With an exceptional first month under its belt, the do-or-die sporting events that mark February and March (the Super Bowl and March Madness, respectively) will be the true tests of this market's potential. The next two month's handle could get close to $2 billion,” James said.