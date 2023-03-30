(The Center Square) – Ohio businesses struggling to fight identity theft, business fraud and deceptive solicitations could get some help from new legislation introduced in the state Senate.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who recently announced a record February for new business filings in the state, is pushing a bill that addresses four areas he says are creating significant issues for business owners and entrepreneurs.
“We’ve made Ohio the best state in the nation to start and grow a business, and that means we need to look out for our entrepreneurs," said LaRose, whose office oversees the creation and registration of all businesses in Ohio. "In today’s tech-driven culture, businesses of all sizes face the growing threat of identity theft and fraud. This bill is designed to crack down on the bad actors trying to rip off Ohio’s job creators.”
Using technology, LaRose says criminal hijack an existing business by appointment themselves a statutory agent and either take out loans with no intention of paying them back or claim previously unclaimed funds.
Also, criminals can use someone’s personal identity to file a business, reinstate significantly old businesses, use post office boxes or commercial mailboxes as addresses or target legitimate businesses with misleading mailers that imitate government agencies.
Senate Bill 98, according to sponsor Sen. Michael Rulli, R-Salem, contains solutions to allow Ohio businesses to combat those issues.
Individuals and businesses would be able to report when a scammer has fraudulently used someone else’s address or personal information to form a new business or has taken over a legitimate business filing in an attempt at fraud. The complaint would be go to the attorney general for investigation. If the attorney general determines the business filing is fraudulent, then the secretary of state could cancel the fraudulent filing and redact the victim’s information.
It would also require a mailing address to be the agent’s primary residence of usual place of business and require mailings to be clear they are not from a government agency.
"We believe these simple but sensible reforms will provide highly effective solutions to problems we simply can't let get out of hand,” Rulli said. “These reforms will further help Ohioans unleash their tremendous potential to succeed, realize the American Dream, and make our great state even greater."