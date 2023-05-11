(The Center Square) – Ohio could become the 22nd state to ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports.
The Save Women’s Sports Act could be voted on by the full House next week after it moved through the Higher Education Committee over objections from counselors, education and other groups. The House passed the ban twice in the last General Assembly, but it failed to become law.
The House meets Wednesday, and the agenda could include legislation that supporters say would ensure biological males cannot compete in female-only sports in Ohio.
“The Save Women’s Sports Act is a fairness issue for women to be able to achieve their dreams in athletics in our state, and is crucial to preserving women’s rights, and the integrity of women’s and girls’ sports,” said Rep. Jena Powell, R-Arcanum.
Powell also said women athletes are losing opportunities because of policies that allow biological males to compete in those female-only sports, citing 15 Connecticut state championships formally held by girls but now held by two different biological males.
“All that girls are asking for is a fair shot, and to be given the chance to play and win by the rules in the sports that they love,” Powell added. “That opportunity is being ripped from them by biological males.”
Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Doug Ute told the committee 17 transgender females have participated in high school sports in the state over the past eight years after the governing body changed its policy relating to transgender athletes.
The association’s policy allows transgender participation but only when the student does not possess the physical traits that would undermine girls’ sports, Ute said.
“Our office has received no complaints about these specific 17 student-athletes’ participation,” Ute said. “We believe our policy has been very effective in addressing their participation and we are committed to continuing to protect the integrity of the organization and its sports programs through policies that are fair and equitable.”
Powell said biological males have physical advantages over women, including greater lung capacity, larger hearts and greater muscle strength.
Delia Sosa, an Ohio medical student, testified for the American Academy of Pediatrics, saying there are not always those differences between teenage boys and girls, and the current OHSAA policy works.
“Each person’s anatomy and physiology is different and, in alignment with current OSHAA standards, is evaluated on a case-by-case basis,” she testified. “None of the transgender students approved to participate in sports with teammates of the same gender identity have won medals or scholarships for their participation on said teams, nor have they taken opportunities away from their peers. But this bill would take opportunities away from them: the opportunity to thrive, to find a sense of belonging, to develop a baseline sense of self-worth before adulthood.”