(The Center Square) – Business groups around Ohio joined Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, to push President Joe Biden to make the state home to the U.S. Space Command headquarters.
Brown, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and others continue to advance arguments Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton should be the permanent home for command headquarters. They also argue other space force units should be housed in Sandusky at the NASA John H. Glenn Research Center’s Neil Armstrong Test Facility.
“As the center for science and technology, intelligence, and graduate education for both Air Force and Space Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, outside Dayton, Ohio, cannot be exceeded among military installations in the breadth and depth for support of our nation’s space-related defense activities,” a letter signed by Brown and the other groups to Biden reads. “NASA Glenn Research Center, with sites in Cleveland and Sandusky, is one of the world’s premier research facilities in numerous space-related technology fields, many with significant national defense applications.'
Signatures on the letter included the Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast, the Columbus Partnership, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership Northwest Ohio, Team NEO, the Greater Cleveland Partnership, the Great Akron Chamber of Commerce, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Toledo Chamber of Commerce.
President Donald Trump established Space Command in late 2019, and its temporary headquarters is in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Military bases in Alabama, New Mexico, Nebraska, Texas and Florida, along with its current location, are in the running for the permanent home.
A final decision is expected at some point this year.
DeWine began Ohio’s bid for the headquarters in September 2020 when he sent a letter to President Trump, as previously reported by The Center Square.
In February, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, pleaded with the Biden administration to keep the headquarters in Colorado rather than moving it to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama due to national security concerns.