(The Center Square) – Married couples in Ohio could get a tax break when saving for college after the House passed legislation that now waits on the Senate.
For years, single parents or married parents filing taxes separately each received a $4,000 tax deduction for contributions made to approved college savings accounts. Parents filing joint returns received the same deduction rather than an $8,000 break.
House Bill 125 changes that, and it could soon be voted on by the entire House after it unanimously passed the House Ways and Means Committee.
"I am grateful to simplify the Ohio tax code and empower families to better provide for the future of their children, whether that is for college students or those with developmental disabilities,” said Rep. Adam Mathews, R-Lebannon.
The bill also ties the deduction limit to inflation.
The legislation has already had four Senate Ways and Means Committee hearings with no opposition testimony. It received support from the Inter-University Council and the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Ohio.
“Reducing tax penalties on Ohioans working to be good stewards of their finances is just common sense,” said Rep. Nick Santucci, R-Howland Township. “This legislation is a win for Ohio families, and I’m proud to see it pass out of committee with unanimous support.”
In its fiscal note, the Ohio Legislative Service Commission said the state could lose up to $7.3 million in general fund revenue in the first year if the bill is signed into law and more than $8 million in the second year. After that, the annual losses would compound with inflation.
Also, according to the note, local governments and public libraries could lose $250,000 in the first year and $280,000 in tax revenue in the second.