(The Center Square) – Ohio’s largest manufacturing trade group thinks legalizing recreational marijuana would lead to higher business costs and more workplace injuries.
The Ohio Manufacturers Association voiced its opposition to Issue 2, a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would make recreational marijuana legal, saying it would harm the manufacturing industry across the state.
“Due to concerns regarding workplace safety, worker absenteeism, increased insurance costs, and the already lagging rate of workforce participation, the OMA board has voted overwhelmingly to oppose the effort to legalize recreational marijuana,” OMA President Ryan Augsburger said. “America counts on Ohio manufacturers’ innovation and productivity. Legalizing recreational drug use would significantly impact the Buckeye State’s No. 1 industry.”
Issue 2 would legalize the growing, manufacturing and sale of marijuana for recreational use for those 21 and older. It would also add a 10% tax on the sale and limit the number of plants per person to 12.
If passed by a simple majority of voters, Ohio would become the 24th state to legalize recreational marijuana use.
The OMA pointed to a study on medical marijuana in the workplace from the Journal of Occupational Environmental Medicine that showed increased workplace accidents in states that have legalized marijuana.
The group also said a report by Quest Diagnostics found the number of marijuana-positive drug tests performed after workplace accidents soared 204% from 2012 to 2022.
In a recent report by 24/7 Wall Street published by The Center Square, 1.9 million people in Ohio aged 12 and up have reportedly used marijuana in the last year – or 19.6% of the 12 and older population, the 19th highest usage rate among states.
Earlier this month, Secretary of State Frank LaRose certified the number of signatures needed to put the question on the November ballot.
In May, a bipartisan bill to legalize recreational marijuana in the state was introduced in the Ohio House. It has not come to a vote.