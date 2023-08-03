(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to spend another $35 million in federal funds on retention incentives for first responders around the state.
The new money brings the total to $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that have gone to emergency response agencies. Gov. Mike DeWine and the General Assembly earmarked $250 million of federal money to first responders.
"In Ohio, we value our first responders and know that the work they do is essential," DeWine said. "Our goal through this program is to ensure that our firefighters, EMTs, and law enforcement officers have the support and resources they need for their personal well-being and in their professional lives."
More than 10,000 law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMS workers are expected to benefit from the $35 million planned to address first-responder burnout caused by understaffing and job stress.
The Ohio Emergency Management Agency administers the program and provides funding for wellness programs addressing mental, physical and emotional health issues unique to first responders; recruitment and retention efforts to restore workforce levels; onboarding and training costs; and explorer programs to engage young adults about first responder careers.
Most of the most recent grants will go to smaller, rural police, fire and EMS departments with fewer than 100 first responders. The two largest go to Toledo Fire and Rescue with 552 employees, and the Akron Fire Department with 328.
In total, 10,325 first responders are expected to be impacted by the more than $35 million.
The state also developed the Ohio Office of First Responder Wellness within the Ohio Department of Public Safety. That office focuses only on the well-being of first responders and provides support and training to help emergency-response agencies address posttraumatic stress and other traumas caused by factors unique to first-responder careers.