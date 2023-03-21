(The Center Square) – With potential votes to change the Ohio Constitution in relation to abortion and a lawsuit against public officials possibly, the House of Representatives plans to move forward with a plan that could change the votes needed to pass such measures.
The House Constitutional Resolutions Committee plans to take up House Joint Resolution 1 on Wednesday. The resolution, if ultimately approved by voters, would require 60% approval from voters on a citizen-drive constitutional amendment on a statewide ballot.
HJR1 would only need to be approved by a majority of voters to change the threshold to 60%.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who believes it is too easy to change the state’s constitution, pushed the plan in the last General Assembly but it failed to pass.
House Democrats tweeted last week the measure is undemocratic, unnecessary and unfair.
“We all want the freedom to make decisions that affect our lives. Ballot initiatives let us exercise that freedom,” Ohio House Dems tweeted.
As previously reported by The Center Square, LaRose said the state’s charter document has been amended nearly 200 times, largely by corporate interests. He said the better avenue is passing laws in the Legislature or through citizen-initiated statute, which requires just a simple majority to pass.
“From abortion to labor rights, partisan groups are gearing up for constitutional warfare, threatening a never-ending volley of ballot issues seeking to amend their causes into our founding document,” LaRose testified. “The political left can circulate petitions and place an amendment on the ballot, and the political right, with a supermajority vote of the Legislature, can chase that amendment with one of its own. Groups on both sides even talk of using amendments to drive election year turnout.”
Hanna Halbert, with the nonprofit research institute Policy Matters Ohio, said the resolution undermines the power of the people of Ohio and lessons the ability for citizens to hold government accountable.
“When a few self-interested politicians find new ways to rig the rules to advance an unpopular agenda, they’re not simply pursuing policy goals – they’re undermining centuries of mutual trust and respect built between the people and our government,” Halbert said. “When we, the people, go to the polls to elect our representatives, we’re trusting that those we put in power will act in good faith, with our best interests in mind. And conversely, our elected leaders must trust the people they represent to know best what we need and respect our collective voice.”
The move comes at a time when two citizen-driven proposed amendments are working their way through the process to reach the ballot.
One would constitutionally protect the right to an abortion in the state, and the other would remove immunity from civil lawsuits for government officials. Both could appear on the statewide ballot in November.