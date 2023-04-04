(The Center Square) – A program established four years ago identified more than $7 million in duplicate payments the state has made across 40 agencies, boards and commissions since 2019.
InnovateOhio and the Office of Budget and Management launched a tool to find duplicates in the state payment systems and have discovered 662 from January 2019 to January 2023. Also, $6.9 million of the more than $7 million in extra payments have been recovered.
“The duplicate payment tool, launched by InnovateOhio and OBM, has made a slow, inefficient process more streamlined and much faster, allowing the team to identify erroneous payments so they can be recouped,” Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said. “It’s an example of using technology to improve processes within government and saving taxpayer money, both of which are goals of InnovateOhio.”
Nearly 30% of the identified duplicate payments came from the Ohio Department of Corrections. The department’s 191 payments were for $2.8 million. The next highest department was the Department of Administrative Services, which had 46 duplicate payments for $3.5 million.
The software was specifically designed by the state to identify things the state’s accounting protocols could not identify, such as payment requests from the same vendor through separate processing systems, according to news a release.
The release also said duplicate payments are common in large scale industry and the public sector.
“Ohio’s accounting system is programmed to identify and prevent most duplicate payments before they are made, and our goal is to never make a duplicate payment,” said Kimberly Murnieks, director of the Office of Budget and Management. “Each time we detect a duplicate, OBM works with agencies to identify the circumstances that allowed it to occur and takes steps to tighten systems and procedures to prevent duplicates in the future. This is a fantastic example of how InnovateOhio delivers measurable results.”