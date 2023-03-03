(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to spend nearly $1 million to train small, rural first-responder groups to respond to train derailments.
Gov. Mike DeWine said he spoke with officials from both Norfolk Southern and CSX railroads about the need for more training for first responders, and both were in favor of working with the state to increase railroad-specific training.
The plan comes a month after a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border in East Palestine, Ohio. No one was injured, but toxic chemicals were released into the air.
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio opened the grant process for the training late Thursday afternoon. It is expected to hand out up to $800,000 in funding to the state’s smaller fire department to pay for the new training.
Among the training funded through the program are rail hazardous materials response training and hazardous material incident response. Funding for the grants come from fines paid by hazardous material carriers and shippers.
Also, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Ohio EPA Director Anne Vogel sent a letter to Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, telling the two the EPA will continue to test for chemicals and have Norfolk Southern begin sampling directly for dioxins.
The EPA leaders said if any are found in the East Palestine area the information will be shared with the public, and a determination will be made of the level is at an unacceptable risk to humans and environment.
East Palestine and Ohio EPA will continue to independently test the village’s water wells once a week, and no containments associated with the derailment have been found since the incident Feb. 3.