(The Center Square) – Republican Ohio House members continue a push to change the way Ohio’s constitution can be amended after one member lost his committee chairmanship, and Democrats call the effort a move by “extremist” politicians.
House Join Resolution 1, which would require 60%-voter approval for any constitutional amendment, received one sponsor-testimony hearing in the House Constitutional Resolution Committee since being introduced in January.
Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, attempted to bypass the committee process by filing a discharge petition that, if signed by 50 representatives, would remove the resolution from committee consideration and bring it to an immediate floor vote.
As of Wednesday morning, 28 representatives had signed the petition, including Resolution Committee Chairman Scott Wiggam, R-Wayne County. Sixty-six of the 99 House members are Republican.
House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, in a letter to Wiggam, removed him as chairman and a member of the committee. In the letter, Stephens cited Wiggam’s failure to prioritize HJR 1 in committee and his support of a discharge petition to bypass the committee process as grounds for removal.
Stephens appointed Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Dayton, as the committee’s new chair, although Plummer also signed the petition to force a floor vote on HJR1.
Manchester also introduced a bill that would allocate $20 million to fund an Aug. 8 special election on legislation including HJR1. She said the resolution is crucial because it would prevent “special interests from buying the ability to insert language into our Constitution.”
The move comes months after Republicans pushed through legislation that was eventually signed by Gov. Mike DeWine that ended all August special elections to save taxpayers money, Republicans had said.
House Rules require discharged resolutions must be scheduled on the House calendar for a vote upon the second day after the discharge petition passes, circumventing the speaker’s role in deciding when bills and resolutions appear for a vote.
If the resolution passes a House and Senate floor vote, Ohio residents could vote on it if a special election is called in August. While the resolution calls for a 60%-plus voter approval for constitutional changes, it would need only a 50%-plus 1 to pass and amend the constitution.
House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, said in a news release the resolution is “undemocratic, unpopular, and unfair,” and that the discharge petition is an attempt by “out-of-touch, extremist politicians” to “rewrite the rules.”
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, one of the leaders pushing for the vote change, tweeted the petition is an “attempt to bypass our legislative process,” saying such measures should instead be approved by a “broad consensus.”
Discussion concerning state constitutional amendments has grown more urgent and controversial after the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which struck down the 1973 Roe v. Wade precedent and returned abortion decisions to states.
Manchester noted the abortion issue is a major factor in the passage of constitutional amendments and HJR1, saying in a Tweet that “Time is now of the essence to protect our
Constitution, protect families, and protect women from the extreme pro-abortion special interests from inserting their dangerous language into our state’s most sacred legal document.”
Stephens argued it is important to promote pro-life legislation, but said he is against changing the rules and normal timeline of the legislative process for important constitutional amendments.