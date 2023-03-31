(The Center Square) – An Ohio policy group believes the state’s obesity problem creates significant issues for businesses and taxpayers, creating nearly a $40 million impact.
The Buckeye Institute recently released a report that examined the economic impact of obesity that showed more than 32,000 Ohioans would actually be currently working if obesity were eliminated.
“A healthy, productive workforce is key to sustaining a strong economy. But Ohio, like much of the country, suffers from an obesity problem that keeps thousands of workers out of the workforce,” said Rea S. Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research Center and vice president of policy at The Buckeye Institute.
The report, Obesity’s Impact on Ohio’s Workforce, said one of three Ohioans have obesity, which ranks it 15th in the nation.
Workers with obesity lost 13 times more work days than employees without obesity, while their medical expenses were seven times higher. The report said this cost taxpayers millions in additional health care spending, including $20 million in increased Medicaid costs.
The report also outlined three key steps state lawmakers and policymakers could take that could impact obesity and the health of Ohioans, including expanding access to obesity care, such as education, counseling, medications and surgery.
It also recommends eliminating out-of-date licensing requirements Hederman said make it harder to access mental and physical obesity health care, prevention and treatments.
Then, according to the report, treatments and data should be tracked across state agencies and programs.
The report says if the 32,156 people with obesity were working it could another $19.6 million in tax revenue for the state.
“Reversing Ohio’s obesity trend will help build a healthier, wealthier workforce and a more prosperous Ohio,” Hederman said.