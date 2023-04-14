(The Center Square) – Ohio is ranked 20th in economic outlook in the Rich States, Poor States rankings from the American Legislative Exchange Council.
The annual rankings from ALEC – an organization favoring limited government, free markets and federalism – rank states on 15 state policy categories including gross domestic product, domestic migration and non-farm payroll employment.
Ohio earned top rankings for its lack of an estate/inheritance tax, low average workers’ compensation costs and its top marginal corporate income tax rate.
Ohio's lowest rankings came from its not being a right-to-work state a lack of progressivity with personal income tax and state liability system survey.
The ranking of 20th is a forward-looking forecast. Ohio was ranked 35th overall in economic performance for the time period from 2011 to 2021. Florida, Utah, Arizona and Idaho topped those rankings while Connecticut, Alaska and Louisiana were at the bottom.
The state was 15th in public employees per 10,000 of population and 15th in tax expenditure limits.