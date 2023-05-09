(The Center Square) – Ohio gas prices stand more than 70 cents cheaper than a year ago and more than a dime cheaper than last week, according to the latest figures from AAA.
According to American Automobile Association, fear of a global economic recession has dropped oil prices nearly $20 a barrel and that has pushed gas prices lower across the country.
“The oil market volatility is leading to lower prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. “And we are also in a presummer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for now.”
In Ohio, prices have fallen significantly lower than the rest of the nation to an average price of $3.35 as of Tuesday. The national average stands at $3.53. A year ago, Ohioans were paying $4.09 at the pump.
State gas prices have fallen more than 30 cents over the past month and are down from $3.47 a week ago.
Of the 14 Ohio metro areas surveyed, the Mansfield area in north central Ohio showed the highest average price of $3.46.
Pickaway County showed the lowest average price among Ohio’s 88 counties at $3.11. Sandusky County was the highest at $3.55.
AAA cited information from the Energy Information Administration that showed gas demand dropping last week, while total domestic gasoline stocks rose over the same time.