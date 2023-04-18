(The Center Square) – A group of economists believe a plan to change Ohio’s tax system to a flat tax would deepen what they call inequality and not impact either economic growth or the labor force, as proponents argue.
In all, 18 of 22 economists at colleges and universities across the state polled by Scioto Analysis believe the plan to alter the state income tax to a 2.75% flat tax would deepen inequality, joining school boards, municipalities, counties and other organizations in opposition to the plan.
“Cutting taxes will certainly not improve inequality, since much of the benefits will be felt by higher income individuals. On top of that, required cuts to services to balance the budget may disproportionately hurt lower income households,” Kent State University professor Curtis Reynolds said.
However, only 12 of the 22 responding to the survey believed the flat tax would not help economic growth.
Bob Gitter, a professor at Ohio Wesleyan University, said the tax reduction would go mostly to high-income individuals who spend a smaller share of their income.
“Government expenditures will decrease. This will not help growth," Gitter said.
David Brasington, of the University of Cincinnati, thinks it gives communities a chance to compete for growth.
“It will make local public services rely more on local taxation and attract people and new businesses to the best-run municipalities,” Brasington said.
Others support the flat tax, calling it a good effort to improve the state’s economy. If passed and signed into law, the proposed 2.75% rate would be the lowest flat tax in the Midwest and second lowest in the nation, according to the Tax Foundation and as previously reported by The Center Square.
“It is pro-growth because it reduces tax rates on two key components for prosperity and job creation: investment and labor. A stronger economy with lower taxes and more job growth will make Ohio more competitive and attractive to businesses and their employees – an important edge in a transitioning global economy and tight labor market,” Greg Lawson, research follow, at The Buckeye Institute recently testified before the House Ways and Means Committee.
House Bill 1 has had six committee hearings with opponent testimony significantly outweighing proponents.
Sponsor Rep. Adam Mathews, R-Lebanon, said its time for a tax cut and the plan would cut taxes for anyone who pays income taxes, while separating tax rates from property tax rates. It would also lower the taxable value of a home.
“Ohio is home to many hardworking families, and I am surrounded by them here in Warren County,” Mathews said. “These people deserve the opportunity to live without overwhelming tax burdens. Now is the time for us to give these opportunities back to our citizens. This is a huge undertaking, and we are more than prepared to put in the work. I will work with our community partners to give Ohioans the relief they deserve and the services they expect.”