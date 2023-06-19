(The Center Square) – Ohio has statistically recovered all the jobs lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and posted its lowest unemployment rate in history, according to figures released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
The 5.6 million jobs in the state represent 800 more than February 2020, the month before the COVID-19 shutdown. It also shows a recovery of 881,600 jobs lost between February and April 2020.
“This rapid recovery is welcome news and a testament to the success of a federal policy response scaled to the size of the problem,” said Michael Shields, a Policy Matters Ohio senior researcher. “This jobs recovery has taken 37 months since it began in May 2020, less than half the time it took Ohio to recover jobs lost to the Great Recession.”
The report also showed a record-low unemployment rate of 3.6%, down from 3.7% in April, and a growing labor participation rate of 61.2%, higher than April’s 61.8%.
Ohio’s unemployment rate is lower than the national rate of 3.7%.
According to the state report, private businesses added 5,900 workers in May, which continued a growth pattern over the past several months.
That, plus household and payroll surveys, lead Rea Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research Center and vice president of policy at The Buckeye Institute, to believe the state’s job market is strong.
“Lawmakers should seize this opportunity and send Governor DeWine a pro-growth budget that reduces the tax burden on Ohioans and businesses and improves Ohio’s education system to help train tomorrow’s workforce,” Hederman said. “With a strong rainy day fund and a large budget surplus, Ohio policymakers should enact bold reforms to ensure Ohio’s prosperity.”