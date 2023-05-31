(The Center Square) – Ohio can move a step closer to removing sales tax on baby items after the Senate approved legislation Wednesday.
The bill would exempt sales and use tax on children’s diapers, child car and booster seats, baby carriers, strollers, cribs and baby monitors.
“A removal of sales tax from such products would ease the financial burden of raising children and encourage people nationwide to start their family in Ohio. This bill demonstrates that Ohio is truly pro-child and pro-family,” said Sen. Tim Schaffer, R-Lancaster. “Ohio would lead the way in establishing an exemption that encompasses diapers and other products that are necessary for raising a family.”
Companion legislation in the House received a second hearing in the Ways and Means Committee has received support from social, religious and medical groups.
“The costs associated with raising a child are ever increasing and parents are doing everything they can to provide for their children and keep them safe and healthy. By exempting baby products from the state sales tax, we can lower the cost of diapers and wipes, car and booster seats, baby carriers, strollers, cribs, and baby monitors,” testified Melissa Wervey Arnold, CEO of the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “This is a meaningful action we can take to support parents and caregivers in Ohio.”
A third House hearing on the bill has not been scheduled.
The Ohio Legislative Service Commission estimated a potential state revenue loss of nearly $18 million in fiscal year 2024 and another $32.2 million in fiscal year 2025. After that, it predicts annual losses that grow with inflation.
For local governments and public libraries, the loss is expected to be less than a million the first year and $1.1 million the second. Local option sales taxes by counties and transit authorities are predicted to lose $4.6 million in year one and $8.3 million in year two.
Schaffer, the bill’s sponsor, said 14 states have similar exemptions, including Pennsylvania which exempts all paper goods and Virginia, which classifies diapers as necessities. Florida’s sales tax holiday for diapers and baby clothing is planned to expire at the end of June.