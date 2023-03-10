(The Center Square) – A new report shows Ohioans have some of the highest gas price increases in the nation from 2022 to 2023.
Zutobi, an online drivers ed organization, analyzed fuel prices in every state and more than 170 countries to create its “Global Gas Prices Report” for 2023. The report shows the states with the cheapest and most expensive gas prices, along states that showed the most significant changes.
Ohio ranked third in among states showing the highest increase from one year to the next, registering 11.28% or 35-cent jump.
Gas prices in Ohio are influenced by global economic conditions, demand, refinery and pipeline operations, regulations, taxes, weather and geopolitics. In fact, gas prices have been "increasing faster in Ohio than the national average,” said Lucas Waldenback, co-founder of Zutobi.
“Refinery issues due to cold weather caused the national average price of gasoline to rise at the beginning of the year," Waldenback said. "The increase in demand contributes to higher gas prices. Also, the transition to summer gasoline has started, leading to higher prices, but they may ease by Memorial Day.”
According to the report, Colorado’s 16.07%, or 53-cent, jump was the largest in the country, followed by Hawaii, which also saw a 53-center increase that was a 12.06% hike. Ohio followed Hawaii, while Delware and Michigan rounded out the top five largest increases.
Montana showed the biggest difference with prices dropping 4.57%, followed by Connecticut, Oregon, Idaho and California.