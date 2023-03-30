(The Center Square) – A conference committee didn’t need much time to reach an agreement on Ohio’s two-year $13.5 billion transportation budget that now waits for a signature from Gov. Mike DeWine.
The budget toughens train regulations and contains a compromise on local government “force accounts,” which allows certain road and bridge work to bypass the bid process and be done by local employees.
“This was a remarkably smooth process,” said Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima. “One of the key issues we worked on gives local governments the ability to complete smaller projects in-house without having to advertise them for bid.”
House Democrats raised concerns over force accounts last week when the Senate passed its version of the budget, saying Republicans were rewriting the rules on competitive construction bids, impacting working people, labor unions and potentially allowing billions to be unfairly awarded to projects.
The final version raises force account limits that require local entities to bid projects once they reach a certain level for the first time since 2003. The budget raises the limit for road, bridge and culvert construction and maintenance by 133% with a 5% inflation cap each year.
“I think we can all agree that this bipartisan transportation budget is a big win for all Ohioans. It builds out a blueprint for the future that will create jobs, connect the workforce to the worksite, and improve roads and bridges across the state,” said House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington.
Aside from spending about $6 billion over the next two years on statewide highway construction projects, the budget also contains several rail safety measures. Those became a priority after the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment that released toxic chemicals into the air, ground and water in the small Ohio-Pennsylvania border community.
It would require wayside detectors to be installed between 10-15 miles apart with the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio responsible for overseeing the installation.
It also requires the utilities commission to examine best practices for hot boxes, hot bearing detectors, acoustic bearing detectors and cameras on or near railroad tracks.
The National Transportation Safety Board said in its initial report wheel bearing failure due to high temperatures caused the East Palestine derailment, as previously reported by The Center Square.
Trains must also have a two-person crew.
“These real-time warning systems will help reduce the risk of another catastrophic derailment,” said Sen. Michael Rulli, R-Salem. “There is no excuse for lax safety measures, as trains commonly rumble through intersections and neighborhoods across Ohio.”
The budget also includes funding for the Brent Spence Corridor project that connects Cincinnati to Kentucky and lowers the fee for plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles from $200 to $150.