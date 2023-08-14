(The Center Square) – The state of Ohio is making available nearly $70,000 so an Akron dry cleaners can upgrade to more environmental-friendly equipment.
The Ohio Air Quality Development Authority approved up to $57,000 in bond financing for YS Cleaners LCC, which operates Dry Cleaning World in Akron. It also received a grant for up to $11,400.
The public financing and grants are expected to be used to replace an outdated perchloroethylene dry-cleaning machine with one that uses an environmental-friendly cleaning solution.
“OAQDA is pleased to provide financing for this project that achieves positive air quality and public health benefits for Summit County,” said Christina O’Keeffe, executive director of OAQDA. “Investing in new innovative equipment allows Dry Cleaning World to comply with Ohio EPA regulations, eliminate toxic chemicals, control air pollutants and create a healthy working environment for their staff and customers.”
In a news release, OAQDA said the upgrade would result in the total elimination of PERC, a hazardous chemical that is a known carcinogen and often used in the dry-cleaning process. The project saves two full-time positions at the company, which has been in business for 38 years.
“We appreciate the financing of this project,” Dry Cleaning World owner Mark Jeong said. “This new equipment will ensure better air quality for not only my employees but also our community.”
OAQDA supports businesses across the state to improve air quality, primarily through bond financing.
Clean Air Resource Center grant funds come from transfers from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and uses money from Title V permit fees the Ohio EPA assesses on large pollutant emitters, OAQDA told The Center Square.